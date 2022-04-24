SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The night Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole scored 27 points on 13 shots in the team’s 118-113 Game 3 road win Thursday over the Denver Nuggets, a video resurfaced on the internet. It was a 46-second Twitter clip of one analyst’s commentary of the Warriors drafting Poole.

“Maybe the worst pick of the draft so far,” former CBS Sports Analyst Reid Forgrave said of Poole who was taken 28th overall of the 2019 NBA Draft. “Nothing against Jordan Poole. No offense, I think the guy can be a rotation NBA player someday.

“Absolutely inexplicable pick by the Warriors.”

The video has amassed over 2 million views on Twitter. It began to gain traction on the social media platform after Poole recorded 86 points in his first three career playoff games — the second-most by a Warriors player behind Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 116 points, the team said.

Despite an off-game in which Poole scored 11 points on 30 percent shooting in the Warriors’ Game 4 loss Sunday, the former Michigan guard is still averaging 24 points in this first-round series. That’s an increase from his regular-season average of 18.5 points.

Poole was not selected as a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award — much to the dismay of teammate Draymond Green. He bumped his averaged from 12 points per game in 2020-21 to 18.5 this season.

The Poole pick came during the offseason after the Warriors lost the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors. Then-forward Kevin Durant (Achilles) and guard Klay Thompson (knee) suffered major injuries in that series — forcing the team to plan the following season without those stars’ services.

In his final season at Michigan, Poole averaged 12.8 points on 43 percent shooting to go along 2.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore. He made national buzz for his buzzer-beater in the 2018 NCAA Tournament against Houston to help get the Wolverines to the national title game.