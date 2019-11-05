Rough start to Warriors season means lower ticket prices at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fans have not been thrilled with the rough start to the Golden State Warriors season, but now they’re getting a chance to see their favorite team in their brand new home at a reasonable price.

“Affordable for sure, yeah. We got our tickets for about 25-30 bucks today,” said fan Anthony Reddy.

Reddy and Jane Chai’s first game at Chase Center.

They wanted to take advantage of the Warriors slow start by scooping up some cheap tickets online.

“For our first time, you can’t beat $25-30 bucks,” he said.

Other fans found some nice deals as well.

“We paid about $75 for lower level and the recent years, that’s pretty cheap honestly,” another fan said.

Fans anticipated a surge in pricing once the team moved from Oakland to San Francisco.

However, injuries to practically the entire starting five has been a double edged sword to lower prices.

Fans may not get to see Steph, Klay or Draymond play — but they can at least afford to check out the new digs.

“They made the move to SF and I knew it was going to be expensive, the traffic and all the corporations and stuff so I’m just thankful for this moment and the time being that it was cheap enough to afford to come see the game,” the fan said.