Slow-mo video shows severity of Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury

Emotions continue to run high Tuesday morning as the world awaits confirmation on the severity of Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury.

While the team won Game 5 in Toronto against the Raptors, thus forcing a Game 6 back home in Oakland, it all came at the great expense of Kevin Durant.

KD was cleared to play before the game and everyone was excited.

Before that, Durant had missed 9 games after straining a calf muscle in Game 5 of the Warriors’ second-round series against Houston.

During the start of Monday night’s game, KD nailed a 3-pointer on his first possession and continued to kill it, scoring 11 points in the first quarter.

But early into the second quarter, things go very, very wrong for Durant.

Durant plants his foot and goes down, grabs his injured right leg, and his time on the court is cut short.

ACL Recovery Club posted a slow-motion video of Durant’s leg during the injury, showing what appears to be a pop.

Warning: Graphic video

You can definitely see something pop! @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/nAPlPli74v— ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) June 11, 2019

After the game, KD was seen on crutches while wearing what was confirmed as a walking boot.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed after the game that Durant suffered an Achilles injury.

KD will have an MRI on his leg Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

If his Achilles is indeed torn, KD’s recovery could likely take several months.

Questions surrounding what this means for Durant and the rest of his career with the NBA remain up in the air.

After the game, fellow teammate Steph Curry commended Durant and his contribution to the team’s win, forcing Game 6 on Thursday.

“Everybody gets so wrapped up in chasing championships and the greatness that you see on the floor, but life is more important in terms of caring about an individual and what they’re going through on a daily basis. And you see the commitment and the challenges and just the what’s been thrown at KD this whole year, really. And he gave us what he had, he went out there and sacrificed his body, and we know how it turned out,” he said post-game.

