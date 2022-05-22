DALLAS (KRON) — With about 6:40 left in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins might’ve had the dunk of this year’s playoffs. The reactions came pouring in on Twitter after Wiggins posterizing dunk over Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic during Golden State’s 109-100 road win Sunday night.

Wiggins was the number one topic trending on Twitter for a period of time Sunday night. NBA legend and former Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson called it the dunk of the year.

“Andrew Wiggins is playing the best basketball I’ve ever seen him play,” Johnson tweeted to his 5.2 million followers. “He had the dunk of the year over Doncic and his Playoff high 27 points and 11 rebounds tonight in the Warriors 109-100 victory.”

Slam Magazine said on Twitter the Wiggins dunk will go down as one of the best in NBA postseason history.

Los Angeles Rams star defensive back Jalen Ramsey said this on Twitter in excitement.

ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins said it reminded him when Perkins got posturized by then-Clippers forward Blake Griffin. Perkins called the dunk an “NFT,” according to his Twitter.

Chase Center announced on Twitter “new noise levels (were) achieved in Thrive City,” thanks to Wiggins. Thrive City is where hundreds of Warriors fans gathered outside the team’s home arena to watch the game on a big screen.

Warriors fans might remember another poster dunk in the playoffs. In May 2007, then-Warriors guard Baron Davis dunked over Utah Jazz’s Andrei Kirilenko in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“Put that poster on the wall,” Davis tweeted after Wiggins’ dunk. “Say a prayer for the victim (laugh emoji) #bodied.”

From one iconic Warriors postseason dunk to another, Davis passed that baton on to Wiggins 15 years after he made Oracle Arena in Oakland erupt.

Longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge tweeted that Wiggins “just killed a man on national TV.”

Earlier in the season on Nov. 10, 2021, Wiggins had two dunks that had NBA Twitter buzzing. Both were against former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl Anthony-Towns — one was a dunk driving down the baseline and the other was a putback dunk.

Game 4 will be back in Dallas on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. tipoff. It will be televised on TNT.