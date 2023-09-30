(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sprained his left ankle, a source told KRON4’s Jason Dumas. Dumas, citing a source, tweeted Saturday that Green’s recovery could be anywhere between three to six weeks.

It is unknown at this time how and when Green, 33, suffered the injury.

Last season, Green played 73 of 82 regular season games. In the offseason, the four-time All-Star signed a 4-year, $100 million contract with Golden State after opting out of his prior contract to become a free agent.

The prior year, however, Green played only 46 games primarily due to a back injury that kept him out for two months. Despite missing nearly half the season, Green recovered in time for the playoffs to help the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Warriors’ training camp is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Their first preseason game is on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.

More information about Green’s injury should come out on Monday during Warriors Media Day.

This story will be updated.