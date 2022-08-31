DAVIDSON, N.C. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made in NBA history. While he is known for knocking down 3,117 of them throughout his career, Curry might’ve celebrated the biggest three of his life on Wednesday.

Curry, 34, received his bachelor’s degree in sociology, had his No. 30 jersey retired and was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The university had a solo ceremony for Curry to celebrate those three milestones.

#CurryFor3 is how the Warriors and Davidson men’s basketball dubbed it on Twitter. Graduation, jersey retirement and hall of fame induction — all in one night.

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry’s number and jersey were retired during a event at Davidson College on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. Curry was also inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and had his graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry poses with his diploma after his graduation ceremony at Davidson College on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. Curry was also inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and his number and jersey were retired during the event. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Students and fans watch as Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry gets his number and jersey retired at Davidson College on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. Curry was also inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and had his graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The two-time NBA MVP had his wife Ayesha and three kids there to celebrate with him. Video posted by the Warriors shows at least a few hundred were also inside John M. Belk Arena at Davidson’s campus in support. Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, were also in attendance.

The school was purposely waiting for Curry to graduate before retiring his number.

Curry first enrolled at Davidson in 2006 and was expected to graduate in 2010. However, he chose to forgo his senior season and entered the NBA Draft in 2009.

He was officially awarded his degree in May after finishing his final semester — perhaps 12 years later than he had envisioned.

Normally, Davidson College commencement ceremonies are in May. Jersey retirements usually happen during the men’s basketball season, which is from November to March.

The 8-time All-Star likely didn’t have time to do two separate ceremonies as he was busy leading the Warriors to a championship during the 2021-22 season. Curry and the Warriors were successful as they won their fourth title since the team drafted the Davidson graduate in 2009.

“And the next Hall of Fame, you know where that is going to be,” Dell Curry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.