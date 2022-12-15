SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be out “few weeks” with a left shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter during Wednesday night’s 125-119 loss at the Indiana Pacers.

Curry left the game with 2:04 left in the third period after leading all scorers with 38 points (24 in the first half) at that point in the game. The Warriors played that game without usual starters Andrew Wiggins (abdominal muscle) and Klay Thompson (right knee).

Despite leaving the game early, Curry recorded his 250th career 30-point game (16th this season). Wiggins, who is averaging 19.1 points per game on 51% shooting this season, has not played since Dec. 3.

Wednesday’s loss drops the Warriors’ road record to 2-13 (14-15 overall). Golden State travels to Philadelphia Friday to take on the 76ers (15-12); Wiggins is expected to also miss that game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.