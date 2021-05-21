Steph Curry finalist for NBA MVP

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his three pointer during a 115-113 Warriors win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Staples Center on January 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCICSO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA announced its three MVP finalists for the 2021-21 season on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry earned a spot on the list for this year’s Most Valuable Player award, along with Denver center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia center Joel Embid.

At 33, Curry this season became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998, averaging 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 63 games. That included 96 3s in April alone, an NBA record for a single month.

Take a look at your 2020-21 #KiaMVP finalists…



⭐️ Nikola Jokic

⭐️ Joel Embiid

⭐️ Steph Curry #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/CsfcHdBSfb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2021

Curry is the only one of the three to have the award in the past, winning MVP in both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

He would become one of nine players in NBA history to win at least three MVP awards, tying him with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone.

Curry led the Dubs into the play-in tournament, where they will host the Memphis Grizzlies Friday and battle for the eighth and final seed.

LeBron James has said Curry should be this year’s MVP.

“I don’t know anything else if you’re looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State’s team, what are we looking at? We get caught up in the records sometimes,” he said. “Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year.”

The NBA will announce the winner during the playoffs instead of an end-of-the-season awards show.