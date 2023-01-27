SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands at Chase Center Wednesday night, the NBA announced Friday.

Curry was ejected after the incident in which he was given a technical foul with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter of the Warrirors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors superstar threw his mouthpiece after teammate Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer when they led by two points with 1:18 left in the final period. Poole ended up scoring the game-winning layup with seconds remaining.

Curry was also fined $25,000 by the NBA after Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals for a similar incident. The two-time NBA MVP threw his mouthpiece into the stands in Cleveland after fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.