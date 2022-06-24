SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship run, Stephen Curry displayed his signature “night night” pose in every playoff series. In Monday’s victory parade, head coach Steve Kerr joined in on the fun by wearing a Curry Brand shirt that simply read “Night. Night.”

Fans can now get their own “Night. Night.” shirt. The shirts are now exclusively on sale from Shoe Palace, Curry’s brand announced Friday on Twitter.

The t-shirts comes in two colors: black and white. As of 8:45 p.m., all the white shirts have sold out on Shoe Palace’s website.

After winning his 4th NBA title in eight years when the Warriors’ Game 6 victory in Boston, Curry posted a photo on Twitter with simply the caption “Night Night.” While celebrating the victory in the team’s locker room, he posed with the Larry O’Brien trophy, along with his first career Finals MVP trophy, and the tweet has over 1.5 million likes.

Curry’s “night night” celebration has made its way to the WNBA. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is attended Miramonte High School in Orinda, did the signature pose after knocking down a 3-pointer against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.