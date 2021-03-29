Steph Curry says he’s ready to play tonight vs. Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Days after Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a tailbone injury, he says he’s ready to play again after missing several games.
In a press conference Monday, Curry said he plans on playing in tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls, adding that he is physically and mentally prepared to play.
Curry couldn’t say for sure if he would be playing, but revealed that last week the team’s doctors had originally said he would be out through Tuesday.
