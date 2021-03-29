Steph Curry says he’s ready to play tonight vs. Bulls

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks to the locker room during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on March 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Days after Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a tailbone injury, he says he’s ready to play again after missing several games.

In a press conference Monday, Curry said he plans on playing in tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls, adding that he is physically and mentally prepared to play.

Curry couldn’t say for sure if he would be playing, but revealed that last week the team’s doctors had originally said he would be out through Tuesday.

