Stephen Curry awarded Western Conference Player of the Month honors

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 104-96.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named Western Conference Player of the Month Thursday, the NBA announced in a press release.

The award is for the month of November, including the first six games in October.

Curry has won the award three straight times, dating back to April and May of last season.

This marks Curry’s 10th time winning the award, which is the most in team history. Chris Mullin is behind Curry by winning the award twice.

The sharpshooter led the Warriors to tie an NBA-best 18-3 record while averaging 27. 8 points per game (2nd in NBA) and 108 3-point makes (1st in NBA), according to the release.

Former Warriors teammate and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant won Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors by averaging an NBA-best 28.6 points per game — leading the Nets to an Eastern Conference-best 15-6 record.

Curry is coming off one of his worse shooting night in his career, going 4-for-21 from the field and 3-for-14 from 3-point range in the Warriors 104-96 loss to the Suns.

The Warriors face the Suns — who have won 17 straight games and are tied with Golden State with the best record in the NBA at 18-3 — Friday in a rematch of Tuesday night.

The game will take place in San Francisco’s Chase Center at 7 p.m.