Stephen Curry breaks Christmas Day scoring woes with 33 points vs. Suns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Coming into Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry was averaging 13.1 points on 30% shooting from the field and 20% from 3-point range on Christmas Day.

It’s safe to say Curry hasn’t played like his usual self during the year’s biggest holiday.

However, this time out the Warriors superstar had a Christmas career-high 33 points to lead all scorers to lead his team to a 116-107 victory over the Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Curry’s previous career-high on the holiday was 19 points against Cleveland in 2015 and again versus Miluwakee in 2020, according to the Warriors.

Although Curry notched his highest scoring total ever on a Dec. 25 game, he wasn’t efficient on 10-27 shots (37%) and 5-16 (31%) 3-pointers.

Still, the two-time NBA MVP has not been playing at that level on the holiday. With the win Saturday, the Warriors are now 4-5 with Curry in the lineup on Christmas.

Curry has mixed feelings about playing on Christmas

Curry views playing on Christmas as both a good and bad thing, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

The sharpshooter says it’s good that his team has played in now nine Christmas Day games, which shows the Warriors are relevant, and the league wants his team on a national stage for millions to watch.

Bad because Curry has three kids and wishes he could spend more time with them on their special day.

Curry’s Christmas Day Scoring Totals

2020: 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-10 3PT)

2018: 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3PT)

2016: 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3PT)

2015: 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3PT)

2014: 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT)

2013: 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3PT)

2011: 4 points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3PT)

2010: 4 points (2-15 FG, 0-5 3PT)

The Warriors (27-6) jumped past the Suns (26-6) Saturday for the best record in the NBA.