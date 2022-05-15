SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Better late than never, right?

After leaving school early to enter the 2009 NBA Draft, Stephen Curry completed his final semester at Davidson College and is officially a college graduate, the Golden State Warriors announced on Sunday. He will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

Curry, 34, first enrolled at Davidson in 2006 and was expected to graduate in 2010. The two-time NBA MVP graduated twelve years later than expected but is still excited about the accomplishment.

“Dream Come True!!! Class of 2010… aka 2022 but we got it done,” Curry tweeted and posted a video of his name being called to the graduation stage. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official (Davidson College) alum. Momma we made it! #greatdaytobeawildcat”

A Twitter photo of the list of graduates on the commencement program shows Curry’s name as “Wardell Stephen Curry II.” The 8-time All-Star did not graduate with honors, and some jokes poured in the replies.

With the Warriors clinching a spot in the Western Conference Finals on Friday, Curry had a few days off from playing a playoff game to celebrate the accomplishment. The Warriors await the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns series as Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Since leaving Davidson in 2009 and entering the NBA, Curry has won three NBA championships, two scoring titles, and made seven All-NBA teams.

Thanks to a Davidson basketball game, Curry said his first time in the Bay Area was in 2009. He stayed a Marriot hotel in Walnut Creek as Davidson took on the Saint Mary’s College Gaels in nearby Moraga.