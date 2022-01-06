Stephen Curry leads all players in initial NBA All-Star fan voting

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Stephen Curry #30 reacts after Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball on Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Miami Heat in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry might have added to his case as the NBA’s most popular player.

In the first NBA All-Star fan voting released Thursday, Curry led all players in either conference with 2,584,623 votes, the league announced.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

Teammates Andrew Wiggins (933,355) and Draymond Green (691,423) currently have the fourth and fifth-most votes among Western Conference forwards.

Curry, 33, has already made seven All-Star teams since entering the league in 2009.

Former Warriors teammate and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant came in second with 2,360,435 votes — trailing the two-time MVP by over 200,000 votes.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot.



The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13. pic.twitter.com/B0kSITw4Sr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2022

All-Star selections are far from over as another count will occur next Thursday on Jan. 13. Fan voting will end on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. Pacific Time.

Fan votes account for 50 percent of who gets selected for the Eastern and Western teams. Media vote will account for 25 percent while players vote will also account for 25 percent.

The NBA All-Star Game will be in Cleveland on Feb. 20.