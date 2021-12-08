Stephen Curry looks to break 2 shooting records in one night

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Chase Center on December 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has a shot to set another a shooting record — again.

With 2,958 career 3-pointers made in the regular season, Curry needs to make an NBA-record 16 3-pointers Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center to pass Hall of Fame sharpshooter Ray Allen for most regular-season makes in league history.

Yes, Curry needs 16 3-pointers in one night, which would shatter teammate Klay Thompson’s record of 14 set back in 2018, according to the Warriors.

However, Curry has set numerous shooting records to the point few things should surprise audiences.

Curry scored a career-high 62 points against the Blazers back in January in the same building — without fans.

This time out, there should be around 18,000 in the crowd to potentially witness history.

Curry broke Allen’s record (3,358) on Nov. 12 for most 3-point makes in NBA history: regular season and postseason combined — doing it in 585 fewer games, which is roughly seven fewer seasons.

The two-time NBA MVP’s 470 3-point makes in the playoffs is also the most in NBA history.