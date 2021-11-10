Stephen Curry looks to follow up on 50-point performance against Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts toward fans against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 50 points in their 127-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at Chase Center — adding 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season.

Curry posted a season-high nine 3-pointers and now ranks second in the NBA with 27.6 points per game. He also recorded his tenth game with at least 50 points.

Monday was the two-time MVP’s first career game with 50 points and 10 assists.

With the Warriors currently at an NBA-best 9-1 record, Curry is in the early-season discussion for league MVP honors.

Golden State hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) Wednesday night, looking to extend its winning streak to six.

Minnesota is on a four-game losing streak.

Curry ranks second all-time in career 3-points with 2,884, trailing Ray Allen (2,973) by 89 makes.

