Stephen Curry will miss game at Timberwolves due to hand injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play in Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right-hand soreness, the team said.

This will be the fourth game the two-time MVP has missed for the Warriors (31-11) this season, according to Basketball-Reference.

Splash Brother Klay Thompson will play, however, after missing Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

He wasn’t hurt, but the team has said Thompson will not play in back-to-back games — since the team was at Milwaukee Thursday against the Bucks.

Curry only played five of 65 games during the 2019-20 season due to a hand injury, but that was his left hand.

He did admit to having “PTSD” after the fall and hurting his hand against the Bulls on Friday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Other Warriors out against the Timberwolves: