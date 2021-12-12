Stephen Curry will play in Indiana against Pacers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the Golden State Warriors’ 102-93 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night, Stephen Curry shot 3-of-14 from 3-point range — keeping him seven away from breaking Ray Allen’s record of regular-season makes.

With the Warriors playing back-to-back road games starting Monday, there was speculation that Curry might sit out either of those games.

According to KRON4’s Jason Dumas, Curry will play in Indiana Monday night against the Pacers

Source: Steph Curry will play in Indiana on Monday night.



Following Saturday’s loss, Curry did not confirm whether or not he would play in the team’s next game.

However, there has since been more clarity on the two-time MVP’s status against the Pacers.

Indiana was the home to Reggie Miller who ranks third in the all-time 3-point ranks behind Allen and Curry.

Allen, another Hall of Fame sharpshooter, has 2,973 career makes to Curry’s 2,967.