Stephen Curry will play in Indiana against Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the Golden State Warriors’ 102-93 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night, Stephen Curry shot 3-of-14 from 3-point range — keeping him seven away from breaking Ray Allen’s record of regular-season makes.
With the Warriors playing back-to-back road games starting Monday, there was speculation that Curry might sit out either of those games.
According to KRON4’s Jason Dumas, Curry will play in Indiana Monday night against the Pacers
Following Saturday’s loss, Curry did not confirm whether or not he would play in the team’s next game.
However, there has since been more clarity on the two-time MVP’s status against the Pacers.
Indiana was the home to Reggie Miller who ranks third in the all-time 3-point ranks behind Allen and Curry.
Allen, another Hall of Fame sharpshooter, has 2,973 career makes to Curry’s 2,967.