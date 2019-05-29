Steve Kerr: Cousins nearly ready, Durant a ways off

The Golden State Warriors quest for a three-peat tips off Thursday in Toronto. On Wednesday head coach Steve Kerr provided details on two of his key players that have been out with injuries.

The Warriors have already ruled out Kevin Durant for Game 1 but we now know last year’s Finals MVP is not close to being ready.

Kerr speaking at media day said Durant will need to do “individual court work over the next couple of days… and needs to practice and he has not done that.”

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP who has missed the past five games since straining a calf muscle in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

Kerr said Durant has been spending countless hours rehabbing to recover — hoping to get back soon to what he loves most.

Center DeMarcus Cousins, out with a torn left quadriceps muscle he injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers, hadn’t been ruled out for Game 1 though Kerr mentioned the magnitude of coming back on the finals stage after so much missed time.

“Cousins has done a remarkable job coming back from what Warriors thought was a season ending injury,” Kerr said of his center.

Cousins has scrimmaged, is pain free and Kerr says it is a matter of rhythm, timing and conditioning.

“If this was the regular season I would throw him out there,” Kerr said. “It’s not the regular season, it’s the finals. And we have to figure out the best way to utilize him.”

The Warriors have not decided if they will activate Cousins is for Game 1.

