Steve Kerr takes a moment to reflect Oracle’s last dance

OAKLAND (KRON) – Steve Kerr takes a moment before the game to reflect on how unique tonight is. Making it the last game to be played at Oracle Arena:

“This is unique. This is a once in a career moment where you play in a building for one last time.. You absolutely know, positively, without a doubt, that it’s the last game you’ll ever play here.”

Kerr’s not leaving Oracle without saying goodbye:

“When the game’s over, win or lose, I think there will be a chance to acknowledge our fans and the people in this building … We’ll be able to share some emotion.”

Coach went on to discuss the recent news of Kevin Durant’s ruptured Achilles:

“Everybody’s been reaching out to him. Fortunately, everything went well. So tonight we’re thinking of him and our fans are all thinking about him.”

With the recent injuries the Warriors have faced, Kevon Looney has been cleared to play.

“I think he’ll give it a go. We’ll see how he holds up,” Kerr said.

The Warriors currently face a 3-2 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Kerr ended the press conference locked in and ready to go:

“Let’s get our work in, let’s do our jobs and see what happens.”

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Toronto Raptors for Game 6 at 6:00 p.m.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES