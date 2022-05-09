SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will miss Game 4 of the Warriors’ series against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, the Warriors announced. Mike Brown will serve as the Warriors’ head coach.

The Warriors lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4. That game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center.

Kerr may not be the only notable absence in the game, as Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was listed as doubtful with knee soreness. Morant’s backcourt mate Dillon Brooks will return for Game 4 after he was suspended for Game 3 for committing a flagrant foul that broke Warriors guard Gary Payton’s elbow.

KRON ON is streaming live now

Brown, the Warriors’ acting head coach Monday night, will leave after the season. The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that Brown will take over as their head coach next season.

The Warriors-Grizzlies series has featured no shortage of controversy thus far. A player has gotten ejected in each of the series’ first three games, and a Memphis meteorologist made a racially-charged comment towards Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 3.