(KRON) — The Santa Cruz Warriors’ new head coach will be Nicholas Kerr, the G League affiliate announced in a press release Wednesday. Kerr, the son of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, will get his first head coaching job after serving as an assistant coach for Santa Cruz in 2022-23.

Nicholas Kerr spent three seasons with the NBA affiliate’s video and player development department, the release said. Before that, he was a quality assurance assistant for the San Antonio Spurs.

Nicholas replaces Seth Cooper who was Santa Cruz’s head coach for the past two seasons. Cooper will now serve as the Director of Player Developing for the Golden State Warriors.

One of the players Nicholas worked closely with was current Warriors guard Gary Payton II, according to the Santa Cruz Warriors. That was when Nicholas worked on the organization’s player development team.

The son of the four-time NBA champion coach graduated from the University of San Diego where he played Division I basketball. Nicholas got his master’s degree at UC Berkeley and was a graduate assistant for the Golden Bears.