SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The streak continues.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years — 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 — by defeating the Celtics 103-90 last Thursday night in Boston. In each of those four championship years during the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era, rapper Kendrick Lamar dropped an album.

2015: Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-2; Kendrick Lamar releases “To Pimp a Butterfly”

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-2; Kendrick Lamar releases “To Pimp a Butterfly” 2017: Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-1; Lamar releases “DAMN.”

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-1; Lamar releases “DAMN.” 2018: Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-0; Lamar releases “Black Panther: The Album”

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-0; Lamar releases “Black Panther: The Album” 2022: Warriors defeat Celtics 4-2; Lamar releases “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lamar dropped an album before the Warriors clinched each of their titles in June. Did any of the Warriors players listen to some of his newly-released music en route to a championship that year? Maybe.

One day after clinching the title, Warriors forward Draymond Green tweeted on Friday acknowledging the ongoing streak. Green hopes Lamar drops his next album in 2023 as the Warriors look to win back-to-back championships.

The Warriors will be having a parade Monday morning to celebrate the franchise’s seventh NBA championship. It will be held in San Francisco. More details on the parade can be read here.