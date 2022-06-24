SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For more than a decade, Golden State Warriors’ core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have provided Dub Nation with four titles, six NBA Finals appearances and countless memories.

The trio helped the 2015-16 team set the NBA’s regular season record with 73 wins. In the playoffs, they have defeated stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

There were a lot to choose from, but KRON4 attempted to choose the most iconic games of this Warriors era. Here’s what we came up with. Games are listed in chronological order. If we left one out, be sure to let us know in the comments section of our Facebook post.

Curry breaks out in MSG (2/27/13)

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, center, shoots over New York Knicks’ Raymond Felton, left, and Amare Stoudemire, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, in New York. Curry scored 54 points. The Knicks won the game 109-105. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Back in February 2013, Stephen Curry was a baby-faced point guard with no All-Star Game or playoff appearances — not the mega-star he has since become. But in the world’s most famous arena, he put himself on the map. In a nationally televised game against the best Knicks team of the 21st century, Curry scored 54 points and nailed 11 3-pointers on just 13 attempts. The Warriors actually lost the game 109-105, but the NBA world knew how good Curry was after it was over.

Klay scores NBA-record 37 points in a quarter (1/23/15)

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings’ Jason Thompson (34) and Ray McCallum (3) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. Thompson set an NBA record, scoring 37 points in the third quarter, the most in a quarter in league history. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Klay Thompson broke the NBA record for most points in a quarter with a 37-point eruption in the third quarter of a January game against the Sacramento Kings. After not scoring for the first 2:15 of the quarter, Thompson made nine 3-pointers and four shots from inside the arc before the buzzer sounded. He finished the night with 52 points, and the Warriors won the game 126-101.

Curry unleashes wicked crossover on CP3 (3/31/15)

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, left, dribbles around his back while Los Angeles Clippers Chris Paul, right, falls to the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 31, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

A year after Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs, Curry made his case for best point guard in the league on this play. Curry dribbled behind his back twice, sending Paul to the ground before burying a mid-range jumpshot. Clips of the crossover circulated across social media immediately. Curry and Paul each scored 27 points, but the Warriors prevailed 110-106. Curry would go on to win his first career MVP.

Warriors clinch first title (6/16/15)

The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 to win the best-of-seven game series 4-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Forty years after their last title, the Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. After LeBron James led the Cavs to a 2-1 lead, the Warriors rallied back to win the next three games, including the clincher 105-97. The Warriors used a signature 16-4 run in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry scored 25 points apiece, and Draymond Green tallied a triple-double in the victory.

Curry beats Thunder with deep game-winner (2/27/16)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Golden State won 121-118. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In the final seconds of overtime, Stephen Curry pulled up from just inside the half-court line to sink his 12th 3-pointer of the night and bury the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-118. The Saturday night game was broadcasted on ABC, and the star-studded rosters put on a show in front of a national audience. Curry and Thompson combined for 78 points, outdueling Oklahoma City’s duo of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who combined for 63 points. The thriller set the stage for a classic series when the teams met in the Western Conference Finals three months later.

Game 6 Klay saves the Warriors from elimination (5/28/16)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts to a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo//Sue Ogrocki)

The Warriors won an NBA record 73 games in the 2015-16 regular season, but found themselves down 3-1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. After winning Game 5, they trailed in the fourth quarter of Game 6 when Klay Thomspon submitted the performance of a lifetime to save them from elimination. Thompson scored 41 points and nailed 11 3-pointers, the last of which put Golden State ahead with 1:35 remaining in the game. They won the game 108-101 and the series two days later in Oakland.

KD’s big shot lifts Warriors over Cavs (6/7/17)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Golden State won 118-113 (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals, the Warriors acquired Kevin Durant in free agency. Durant proved his worth in the ensuing Finals, rising over LeBron James to drain a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in Game 3 of the series. Seconds later, Andre Iguodala stripped James to seal the 118-113 victory. Durant would take home the Finals MVP award, posting a series-high 35.2 points per game.

Curry explodes in second half to eliminate Rockets again (5/10/19)

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates as he walks off the court following Game 6 of the team’s second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

After losing Durant to a calf injury the game before, the Warriors needed Curry to be at his best to eliminate Houston for a second consecutive year. In the first half of Game 6, he was not – failing to score before halftime. In the second half, he broke out with 33 points, including 16 in the final 3:09 of the game to knock Houston out of the playoffs once again. Thompson added 27 points, and Kevon Looney scored 14 off the bench to help the Warriors win 118-113.

Curry breaks all-time 3-pointer record (12/14/21)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th career 3-pointer Tuesday night, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

There wasn’t much question about Stephen Curry being the greatest shooter of all-time, but he made it official in Madison Square Garden in December 2021. The 2,974th 3-pointer of Curry’s career put him ahead of Ray Allen for the NBA’s all-time record. Curry finished the game with 22 points, helping the Warriors beat the Knicks 105-96.

Curry’s big night carries Dubs past Boston (6/10/22)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9), forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) during Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

In perhaps the best postseason performance of his career, Curry scored 43 points to silence a rowdy Boston crowd in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Curry dominated from all areas of the floor, making seven shots from beyond the arc, seven from inside of it and eight from the free throw line. He even grabbed 10 rebounds. The Warriors held Boston scoreless for a stretch that spanned nearly four minutes in the fourth quarter, mounting a 10-0 run that would give them a deciding lead. Golden State won the game 107-97.