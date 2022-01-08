‘There won’t be a dry eye’: Warriors fans ready for Klay Thompson’s return

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with fans during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Back in September, Warriors general manager Bob Myers told head coach Steve Kerr that Klay Thompson has to make his return at home inside the Chase Center, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

Indeed, that is what will happen when the Warriors star steps foot on an NBA court against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night at Chase Center in San Francisco for over 18,000 to see.

Chase Center posted on Twitter a compilation of tweets from Dub Nation on the fans’ thoughts of Thompson’s return — since his last NBA game 941 days ago on June 13, 2019.

“There won’t be a dry eye at Chase when Klay comes back,” one tweet read.

That could even include the eyes of head coach Steve Kerr who said Sunday might be one of the most emotional nights of his basketball career.

Head Coach Steve Kerr says he anticipates tomorrow when Klay Thompson returns will be one of the most emotional nights of his basketball career. @kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 8, 2022

The feeling is mutual between Thompson and Dub Nation.

“I love our fans to death,” Thompson said in a video to Warriors fans ahead of his return. “Just to hear the roar from Dub Nation again. Just to see number 11 jerseys sprinkled throughout the crowd… I get chills thinking about it.”

“I just love our fans so much,” Thompson added. “They gave me so much love when I was hurt, when I was down.”

In Chase Center’s post, another fan said “Klay’s return is going to be one of the most emotional nights in Warrior history. You can bet Chase is going to be LOUD…”

“If you don’t lose your voice, you aren’t a real fan,” another fan tweeted.

Even San Francisco Mayor London Breed is ready for Thompson’s return, according to her Twitter.

Since moving to the Chase Center in 2019, the Warriors haven’t made the playoffs and had the ultra-electric crowd that comes during high-intensity playoff games.

However, Sunday could change all of that and be the building’s loudest Warriors crowd ever.

The Warriors (29-9) will face the Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday at Chase Center with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.