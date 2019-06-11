Toronto fans slammed for cheering for Kevin Durant’s injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Not a good look, Toronto fans.

Warriors players and other professional athletes are slamming Toronto fans after they cheered when Kevin Durant went down during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

It was a bittersweet game for Golden State. They won Game 5 to stay alive in the Finals, but lost Durant to an Achilles injury.

Durant lost his footing and fell early in the second quarter before limping off to the locker room and eventually leaving on crutches.

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers fought back tears after the game as he announced that it was an Achilles injury.

When KD went down, Toronto fans at Scotiabank Arena immediately started to cheer — something that not only shocked Warriors players but also the Raptors.

Video shows Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam trying to silence the crowd.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

After the game, Warriors DeMarcus Cousins called those that cheered ‘trash.’

“Trash. So trash,” Cousins said. “Like I said, we’re only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings.”

.@boogiecousins was not happy with the Raptors fans cheering while Kevin Durant went down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/4icqlIIA37— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

Klay Thompson was also asked about the incident after the game.

“That was freaking ridiculous,” Thompson said. “I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that.”

Even NFL’s J.J. Watts chimed in on Twitter in response to the fans’ cheers.

“Major props to the Raptors players for getting the situation under control,” Watts said. “Cheering for an injury is unbelievable, no matter who you’re a fan of or what team you’re pulling for.”

Major props to the Raptors players for getting the situation under control. Cheering for an injury is unbelievable, no matter who you’re a fan of or what team you’re pulling for.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 11, 2019

The Warriors claimed a 106-105 victory over the Raptors in the end forcing a Game 6 in Oakland.

Durant is scheduled for an MRI Tuesday.

