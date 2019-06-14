Tough loss for Warriors as Raptors win first NBA Championship

It was a rough loss for the Warriors.

Game 6 was a nail-biter though it was neck and neck almost the entire game.

The Raptors are now champions for the first time ever, taking the series 4-2.

But even though the Warriors didn’t win, they gave it their all and gave Oracle a proper send off.

It was a thrilling back and forth game featuring 18 lead changes, 9 ties, and neither team was ahead by more than 9 points.

With 10 seconds left in the game, Steph Curry missed a contested three-pointer just when it was needed the most when the team was one point behind.

Moments later, Golden State called for a timeout we didn’t have, which gave the Raptors a technical free throw with 1.9 seconds left to seal it.

Everyone was fighting for it and at one point on the ground.

The buzzer sounded with a final score of 114-110.

Klay Thompson got injured in the third quarter.

He got fouled and went down hard and grabbed his knee – the pain he was in looked excruciating!

But even so, he came back on the court to make his free throws.

He wanted to continue playing, but the coaches said no.

Turns out he has a torn ACL .

Thompson left the arena for the last time on crutches.

Before the injury, Thompson was leading the Warriors with 30 points.

Losing at home wasn’t fun, but the Warriors are no sore losers.

Steph and others immediately went up to the Raptors to congratulate them on grabbing their first ever NBA Championship.

But for Warriors fans attending, the saddest part was saying goodbye to Roaracle after calling it home for 47 years.

Now we look ahead to the Chase Center – the new home of the Warriors.

