VIDEO: Drake breaks down watching Kevin Durant walk away after injury

Toronto Raptors superfan and rapper Drake is known for his trolling antics against the Golden State Warriors, especially with the NBA Finals underway.

But the rapper seemed to take a break from it all Monday night and show some apparent compassion toward Kevin Durant after he walked off the court during Game 5 after suffering a severe Achilles injury.

Drake consoled Kevin Durant as he walked off in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/05ZpHdL49l— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

As Durant is seen walking toward the locker room, he passes a few courtside fans including Drake, who appears to look emotionally distraught during the tense moment.

Drake is seen visibly upset, his hands over his head.

The Raptors superfan utters some words at KD, then offers a consoling hand on KD’s shoulder before he walks away.

Drake then posted a special message for KD on his Instagram page, complete with a phot of a smiling KD sporting a black hoodie which reads “Been Through The Fire.”

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. “The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior,” he captioned the post.

The two exchanged some choice words after the Warriors defeated the Raptors in Game 2 of the series last weekend.



Durant is scheduled to have an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of his Achilles injury.

