VIDEO: Drake’s reaction the moment Klay Thompson tears ACL

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that Klay Thompson sustained a torn left ACL during the team’s Game 6 loss of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was hurt late in the third quarter of their 114-110 loss to the Raptors on Thursday night, the Warriors’ second devastating injury in the final two games of the series.

While new of Thompson’s injury remains a trending topic Friday morning, a video that’s gone viral of a less-than-timid Raptors superfan reacting to his injury is drawing quite the reaction.

Rapper Drake, who was watching the game in Toronto, is seen on camera grimacing and pointing to his knee, then putting his head in his hand and shaking it after Thompson goes down after being fouled by Danny Green on a drive to the basket with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Drake is then seen standing up and clapping a few seconds later as Thompson is helped off the court.

He checked out three seconds later, finishing with 30 points, and left the arena on crutches.

The video was posted online by Canada’s The Sports Network:

It seems like perhaps Drake’s let go of that little tiff he had earlier this month with Thompson and KD after tying the series in Game 2 of the finals in Toronto.

To celebrate the win of his hometown team’s very first NBA championship, Drake said he is releasing two new tracks on Friday.

In an Instagram post shortly after the game, Drake posted a photo of a championship trophy along with the words, “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

“The chip to the 6! See you tomorrow with a 2 Pack lets go,” he captioned the photo — but in upper case and lots of exclamation points.

CNN and AP contributed to this report.

