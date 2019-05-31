VIDEO: Draymond on the Warriors being the ‘enemy’ of the NBA Finals

It seems like it’s DubNation vs. everyone else.

According to a map by gambling site BetOnline, there are only three states backing the Warriors over the Raptors — California, Nevada and Hawaii.

The night after the Warriors Game 1 loss to Toronto, KRON4’s Jason Dumas asked Draymond Green how it feels for everyone to be against them.

“People in the States are rooting against us because we beat all their teams,” Green said. “When you’re at the top, no one is ever cheering for you to stay there.”

We also asked Coach Steve Kerr about what the atmosphere was like for the first game of the NBA Finals, and how the Warriors responded to that energy in the building.

“I thought our guys responded well. I don’t think we played our A game obviously, we did some good things and there are a lot of areas that need to improve,” Coach Kerr said.

“It’s fun to be in these environments, to be challenged, to be threatened, especially because the Canadian fans are so nice, even when they’re harassing us, they do it in a polite manner,” he added.

