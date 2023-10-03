SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As weird as it sounds, Chris Paul is now a Golden State Warrior. The 12-time NBA All-Star got some practice work in on Tuesday with his former competitor Stephen Curry after an offseason trade brought the legendary point guards together.

KRON4 was present as the two stars completed an hour-long workout after practice led by assistant coach Bruce Fraser. Curry typically goes through the workout alone, but he was joined by Paul on Tuesday.

Curry and CP3 got up shots, worked on their two-man game, and discussed strategy. You can watch six minutes of practice footage using the video player above.