VIDEO: Raptors fans caught heckling Steph Curry’s mom outside hotel

Toronto Raptors fans are not receiving very good attention following Game 5 on Monday night.

Ahead of the game, video shows fans heckling Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya, outside of her hotel. In the video, Sonya is seen reacting to them, while Dell Curry follows behind in silence.

Fans can be heard cursing at them as they walk inside.

Raptors fans heckling and swearing at Stephen Curry’s mom outside their hotel pic.twitter.com/lAJi5380GA— The Render (@TheRenderMedia) June 11, 2019

In the second quarter of the game, fans also cheered when Kevin Durant left the court after injuring his Achilles.

Fans are now receiving backlash from the Warriors, in addition to other professional athletes.

The Warriors went on to win Game 5 106-105.

