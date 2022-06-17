SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry held up his MVP trophy beaming with victory as the Golden State Warriors celebrated on the Boston Celtics’ home court Thursday night.

His teammate Damion Lee also had his arms full, with baby Daxon. Lee’s baby was the tiniest person on the trophy stage, but his chubby cheeks, bright blue outfit, and go-with-the flow attitude were impossible not to notice.

While the Warriors’ NBA championship trophies were impressive, their adorable children stole the spotlight during the post-game ceremony in the Garden.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green celebrate with Kyla Green. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Warriors’ roster is stacked with proud fathers, including Curry, Lee, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins.

Lee’s baby deserved his own tiny trophy for how calm, cool, and collected he stayed during the Dubs’ rowdy celebration on the trophy stage.

While Daxon was too young to understand what all the excitement was about, TV cameras captured him patting the NBA trophy. So shiny!

Jordan Poole holds the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship trophy while Damion Lee holds on tight to baby Daxon. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Green’s daughter Kyla was even less impressed, but she held it together long enough for dad to be interviewed live on national television.

Green is an intimidating guy when the game clock is on and a championship is on the line. But post-game, he looked more like a big teddy bear holding Kyla and giving her kisses.

Children of the Warriors hug on the post-game ceremony stage. (Photo by Adam Glanzman / Getty Images)

Wiggins’ daughters shared a sweet hug with Green’s children.

Curry’s trio of children, Riley, Ryan and Canon, missed the post-game ceremony. But they still have another big chance to celebrate their MVP dad.

The Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship victory parade is happening Monday on Market Street in San Francisco.

Kyla Green is still not sure why Steph Curry and her dad are so excited. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six to win the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Green’s daughter hugs other Warriors players’ children on the post-game ceremony stage. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Lee’s baby stayed pretty mellow considering the wild celebration all around him. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Lee’s baby is happy for the big win, but it’s definitely past his bedtime. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

