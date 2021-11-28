Warriors assign Klay Thompson, James Wiseman to G League affiliate

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Klay Thompson #11f of the Golden State Warriors shoots around pregame at Chase Center on November 07, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman will start practice with their G League affiliate based in Santa Cruz.

Both players are inching closer to their return to the court.

Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to a torn ACL and torn right Achilles, was cleared for full contact practice last week.

Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had surgery in April to repair a torn right meniscus.

The roster move came after 2021 first round picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga were recalled from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced Saturday.

Thompson, 31, last played in an NBA game during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals when he scored 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting before leaving in the third quarter due to the knee injury.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 17-2, which is their best start since 2015-16 season when they won an NBA-record 73 regular season games.