Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown interviews for Clippers coaching job

OAKLAND, CA – MAY 14: Acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors could be without one of their own going into the new season.

Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown has reportedly interviewed for the head coaching position for the Clippers, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State assistant Mike Brown had a head coaching interview with Clippers in recent days, sources tell ESPN. Clippers are meeting with multiple candidates. Assistant Ty Lue is still in a strong position there, per sources. https://t.co/Isu1on587e — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2020

Brown has spent the past four years with Golden State and started with team in 2016.

Before the Warriors, Brown was a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and won two championships.

During his time with the Cavs, Brown was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2009 after helping lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a, 66-16 record.

The Clippers are searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Doc Rivers.

Rivers was let go following a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs.

Latest Headlines: