Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown interviews for Clippers coaching job

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors could be without one of their own going into the new season.
Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown has reportedly interviewed for the head coaching position for the Clippers, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brown has spent the past four years with Golden State and started with team in 2016.
Before the Warriors, Brown was a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and won two championships.
During his time with the Cavs, Brown was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2009 after helping lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a, 66-16 record.
The Clippers are searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Doc Rivers.
Rivers was let go following a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs.
