Warriors at Lakers opener 2nd most in-demand game of season: StubHub

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket as Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends during the first half of an NBA Tournament Play-In game at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers for Tuesday’s season opener at Staples Center is the second-most in-demand game of the 2021-22 season, StubHub announced Monday.

The game ranks second behind the star-studded Christmas Day matchup between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center.

Courtesy of StubHub

The high demand for the opener could be because two California rivals with championship aspirations are playing against each other.

The Warriors and Lakers have won two of the last four NBA titles — Golden State in 2018 and Los Angeles in 2020.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Lakers forward LeBron James headline this star-filled event.

The Lakers added nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook this past offseason to pair with James and eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

The Warriors look to counter with Curry and three-time All-Star Draymond Green while five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is still out recovering from an Achilles injury.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PST and will be broadcasted nationally on TNT. Tickets start at $91 on StubHub’s website.