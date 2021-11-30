Warriors face red-hot Suns in battle for best record in NBA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 26: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors react during the third quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on November 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA at 18-2.

That could change by the end of Tuesday night when the team travels to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns (17-3) nationally televised game starting at 7 p.m. PST on TNT.

The Suns have the second-best record and are the hottest team in the NBA — currently riding a 16-game winning streak.

It is the first time in NBA history in which both teams enter the game on at least a seven-game win streak and a winning percentage of at least .850, according to ESPN.

Warriors and Suns rank atop the NBA in multiple categories

It’s possible Tuesday’s game could be a high scoring one as the Warriors rank second averaging 114 points per game while Phoenix ranks fourth at 112.6, according to NBA.com.

Both offenses can share the ball as the Warriors rank first in the NBA in team assists (29.3 average per game) while Phoenix ranks third at 26.3.

However, it’s also possible it can be a low-scoring defensive battle as both teams rank in the top five in defensive rating — Warriors first at 99.4 and Suns third at 103.7.

Golden State will be missing some bench pieces

Forward Andre Iguodala will be out with a right knee injury and hasn’t played since Nov. 16 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Guard Damion Lee, who has averaged 8.9 points in 15 games this season, was assigned Tuesday morning to G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors.

All-Star guard Klay Thompson (knee, Achilles) and 2020 first round pick James Wiseman (knee) are still out. Both were assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this week.

The Warriors boast the leading scorer in the NBA in Stephen Curry (28.6 points per game) to go against the Suns’ leading scorer in Devin Booker (23.9 points).