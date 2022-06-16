BOSTON (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. The team won its fourth title in the last eight seasons on Thursday with a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with a game-high 34 points. He was given the NBA Finals MVP award for the first time in his career.

At the start of the game, things did not look as promising for the Warriors. Boston started hot, taking a 12-2 lead after the opening tip. But by the end of the first quarter, the Warriors had seized the lead back.

The Warriors closed the first quarter with three straight 3-pointers — Draymond Green’s first of the series, a Curry fadeaway and a Jordan Poole bank shot — to take a 27-22 lead into the second quarter. The shots were part of a 21-0 run that spanned two quarters and allowed the Warriors to build a 15-point lead.

The Warriors led by 15 points at halftime and as many as 22 in the third quarter, but the Celtics rallied to make the game close again. Veteran Al Horford made three 3-pointers in the period and Boston cut the lead to 10 points by the end of the third.

But the Warriors held on to their lead in the fourth. With Andrews Wiggins defending him closely, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was held to one basket in the second half. Curry made a 3-pointer with 3:17 remaining that gave the Warriors a 15-point lead.

