DENVER — The Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 118-113 Thursday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first round series. Denver kept the game close throughout, but Andrew Wiggins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining before Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry made clutch layups to close the Nuggets out.

The trio of Curry, Poole and Klay Thompson was outstanding once again, combining to score 80 points and make 12 3-pointers. As he has throughout the series, Curry came off the bench again Thursday and scored 27 points, tying Poole for the team-high.

Thompson made six 3-pointers in the game, passing Ray Allen for third place in the NBA’s all-time playoff 3-pointer list. With 388 career playoff 3s, Thompson trails just Curry and LeBron James.

Denver’s MVP candidate Nikola Jokic posted a gaudy statistical line with 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. However, Draymond Green stole the ball from Jokic with 35 seconds left in the game, delivering a crucial blow to Denver’s chances of winning.

The Warriors will attempt to finish off the Nuggets Sunday at 12:30 p.m. That game will be played in Denver and shown on ABC.