Warriors’ Curry, Wiggins named NBA All-Star starters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two Golden State Warriors have been named Western Conference starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the league revealed on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Thursday afternoon.
The first doesn’t come much of a surprise. Stephen Curry was named a starter and made his eighth All-Star team by averaging a ninth-best 25.8 points per game.
Andrew Wiggins, in his eighth year, made his first career All-Star game, including the honor of being a starter. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
LeBron James edged out Curry in votes, so he was named Western Conference All-Star captain instead of Curry who led the way in votes for the first few weeks of fan voting.
50 percent of All-Star votes are determined by fans, 25 percent from players, and 25 percent from media.
Joining the Warriors’ Wiggins and Curry in the starting lineup: James, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and Memphis Grizzles’ Ja Morant.
Other notable All-Star notes: James made his 18th straight All-Star game. Morant, 22, made his first All-Star team.