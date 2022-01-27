Warriors’ Curry, Wiggins named NBA All-Star starters

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two Golden State Warriors have been named Western Conference starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the league revealed on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Thursday afternoon.

The first doesn’t come much of a surprise. Stephen Curry was named a starter and made his eighth All-Star team by averaging a ninth-best 25.8 points per game.

Andrew Wiggins, in his eighth year, made his first career All-Star game, including the honor of being a starter. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

LeBron James edged out Curry in votes, so he was named Western Conference All-Star captain instead of Curry who led the way in votes for the first few weeks of fan voting.

50 percent of All-Star votes are determined by fans, 25 percent from players, and 25 percent from media.

Joining the Warriors’ Wiggins and Curry in the starting lineup: James, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and Memphis Grizzles’ Ja Morant.

Other notable All-Star notes: James made his 18th straight All-Star game. Morant, 22, made his first All-Star team.