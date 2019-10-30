Warriors: Draymond Green determined to improve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors collected their first win Monday night as they went on to defeat the Pelicans, 134-123.

Warriors Draymond Green spoke with the press following the win.

Green explained, “We’re still not a very good team. We’ve got a lot of improvement. Just because we won one game, doesn’t mean we don’t suck right now. We still have a lot of improvement to do. ”

Green’s comments come 24 hours after he told the press Golden State “F—ing sucks,” following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although Green came off not satisfied, he’s determined to prove Golden State can comeback. “I know this team has a lot of improving to do and we plan on doing it.”

