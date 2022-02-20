Warriors’ Draymond Green to call NBA All-Star Game in alternate broadcast

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors is interviewed after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2016 in Oakland, California. By defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors win their 73rd game this season, setting the record for the most games won during the NBA regular season. The Warriors finish the 2015-16 NBA regular season with a 73-9 record. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was selected to his fourth career NBA All-Star game with this year’s game in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Although he is unable to play due to a back injury, Green will still be heavily involved in the game — as a broadcaster.

Turner Sports announced that Green will be on alternate broadcast “Inside the All-Star Game” televised on TBS Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, joining Sports Emmy Award-winning studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Fans can still watch the traditional broadcast on TNT with Kevin Harlan, Dwyane Wade, Reggie Miller, and Allie LaForce.

TBS’ all-access broadcast will include Green’s teammate Stephen Curry wearing a mic throughout the game, so fans can hear what the Warriors superstar is saying.

This is one of Green’s first major assignments as a broadcaster since signing a deal to work for Turner Sports in January.

Green has not played a full game since Jan. 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors (42-17), who sit at second place in the Western Conference standings, will have Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins playing in Sunday’s All-Star game.

Wiggins is a starter for Team Durant while Curry is a starter for Team LeBron.

Full details about the NBA All-Star broadcast can be read in Turner Sports’ press release.