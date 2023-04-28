SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facing elimination, the Sacramento Kings survived with a 118-99 Game 6 win Friday at Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors will now have to travel on the road for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

The Kings outshot the home team by making 17 of 45 of their 3-pointers (37.8%) — compared to the Warriors’ 10-of-32 makes (31.3%). Sacramento also outrebounded the defending champs 53 to 42.

Coming into Game 6, Golden State had won 18 of its last 20 games inside Chase Center.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and recorded 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk (coming off the bench) combined for 54 points.

Warriors Notables

Stephen Curry: 29 points (9-21 FG), 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Klay Thompson: 22 points (8-20 FG), 2-for-9 on 3-pointers

Kings Notables

De’Aaron Fox: 26 points (10-18 FG), 11 assists, 4 rebounds

Malik Monk: 28 points (8-14 FG), 6 rebounds, 4 assists in 32 minutes off the bench

Warriors forward Draymond Green came off the bench for the third straight game. In 26 minutes, he had four points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Game 7 will be this Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tipoff time is 12:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.