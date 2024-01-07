SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It has been tough times recently for the Golden State Warriors as they’ve fallen two games below .500 after another home loss at Chase Center on Sunday night when they lost handily against the Toronto Raptors (15-21).

Despite four championships in the past decade, Dub Nation is starting to get impatient.

Warriors fans were heard booing the team — which was down 27 points — as the players entered the locker room at halftime. Video (above) shows fans leaving the arena early as the Warriors (17-19) were trailing 124-99 with around 6:30 left — a rare sight to see during the Stephen Curry era in which the Dubs have been the most successful franchise in the past decade.

Curry struggled as he shot 2-of-14 (14%) from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range, finishing with only 9 points. With key players such as forward Draymond Green and guard Chris Paul out, head coach Steve Kerr has had to mix and match his lineups.

6:30 left here at Chase Center and fans are leaving in droves as the Warriors trail the Raptors 124-99.



They all boo’d the team as they entered the locker room at halftime down 27 points. pic.twitter.com/s4QiASV9dz — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 8, 2024

Green was back with the team sitting courtside for the first time since his indefinite suspension. The NBA reinstated Green on Saturday, and he is expected to return to game action within the next several games.

The Warriors currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They play the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) next Wednesday night at Chase Center.