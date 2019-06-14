Warriors honor KD, Oakland for Oracle finale

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: A warm up shirt in honor of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is seen prior to Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly […]

OAKLAND (AP) — The Warriors are honoring injured star Kevin Durant and paying tribute to Oracle Arena with yellow rally towels given to fans for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

One line on the towel reads FOR OAK and the next line says LAND (FOR OAKLAND) with the “K” and “D” lined up in white for Durant’s initials and nickname, “KD.”

In the 2,070th game at Oracle, the Warriors were set to sell out their 343rd consecutive game and say farewell at last to the place they called home for 47 years. Golden State will move its games, practices and day-to-day operations to new Chase Center in San Francisco beginning next season.

Oracle held its first game on Nov. 29, 1966 against Chicago.

