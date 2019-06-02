Warriors hope to even series in Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Warriors are getting ready to take on the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Toronto took the win in Game 1 against the Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.

Now heading into Game 2, the Warriors are looking for a win.

Dub nation is invited to Oracle Arena to cheer on the team while they are on the road.

The ‘Finals Watch Party’ is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.

Concessions and merchandise will be available at the game, in addition to performances by the Warriors’ In-Game Entertainment teams.

If you are one of the first 10,000 fans to arrive on Sunday, you will get a cheer card.

Doors at the arena open at 4 p.m.

Part of the proceeds raised at the watch party will be donated to the AEG Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation.

GO DUBS!

