SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dub Nation will have a place to rally and cheer in San Francisco even when the Golden State Warriors are on the road for the NBA Finals.

The Warriors announced Tuesday that it will host Warriors Watch Parties inside Chase Center for all road games, including Game 3 on June 8, Game 4 on June 10, and a possible Game 6 on June 16.

Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be on their home court when they tip off the NBA Finals this Thursday against the Boston Celtics for Game 1.

Warriors Watch Parties tickets for Games 3 and 4, which cost $25 each, are available now at warriors.com. Doors will open one hour prior to tipoff.

Fans will be able to view the game on the arena’s centerhung, the largest of its kind in the NBA, measuring 9,699 square feet with 24,959,232 pixels. All indoor watch parties will include an array of performances by the Warriors Entertainment Teams.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation. The foundation makes annual grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits.

Fans interested in watching home and road NBA Finals matchups at Thrive City must register to attend at thrivecity.com. Entry will not be permitted without a ticket showing proof of registration on an event-by-event basis. Thrive City watch parties will be standing room only.