Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have lost yet another player this season.

The Warriors announced Thursday that rookie center James Wiseman is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus.

He is expected to return for the 2021-22 season.

Wiseman, 20, underwent a successful surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. He will begin rehab immediately.

The organization says an update on his status will be provided in September.