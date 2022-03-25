SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has officially been shut down for the season, including the 2022 playoffs, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Wiseman, who has not played in the 2021-22 season, is recovering from an April 2021 surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee.

Earlier this month, Wiseman seemed to be on track to make his NBA return after playing in three G-League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The second-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds but recently experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired knee, the Warriors said.

The Warriors said Wiseman will continue to rehab in the Bay Area, and there are no plans for another surgery for his knee.

“We’ve maintained throughout his entire rehabilitation process that we’re going to be patient and look out for James’ best interests in what we anticipate to be a long and successful career. As a 20 year-old, his entire career is ahead of him. For us, as an organization, our focus is on James’ long-term health and we’re confident—and our doctors are confident—that this long-term approach will help James become the player we believe he will evolve into when he returns to the court.” Warriors General Manager/President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers

Golden State is currently third in the Western Conference standing with a 48-25 record with nine game remaining.

The Warriors play Friday night on the road in Atlanta against the Hawks with a 4:30 p.m. tipoff.

Latest on Curry’s injury

Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry suffered a left foot injury during last week’s home game against Boston on March 16 — an MRI later revealing a sprain in his left foot.

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Warriors said one week ago last Friday.

Curry should be ready to play by April 16, which is the start of the playoffs, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.